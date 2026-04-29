FPGA developer Jotego has already confirmed that he and Furrtek are involved with Plaion's upcoming Neo Geo AES+, but he's now spoken to Spanish YouTube channel Creativo en Japón about the project in a little more detail.

Interestingly, Jotego compares the system to the Genesis/Mega Drive, stating that the difference between the original Neo Geo AES and the AES+ is similar to that between the Genesis 1 and Genesis 2; they're the same basic systems, but the internals are modified and condensed thanks to technological advances.

Jotego also explains that he's personally overseeing the colour reproduction on the AES+ to ensure it's as close as possible to the original hardware. He also confirms that the legacy AV port on the machine will support RGB.

In terms of audio, Jotego says that the sound will be as close to the original AES as possible; he has even gone as far as to remove the interpolator he introduced for the MiSTer core to ensure accuracy.

Hardcore Neo Geo fans will also be pleased to learn that the AES+ will have virtually no input lag, according to Jotego. This is because "the cable is directly connected to the chip" and is therefore "exactly the same as the original." He's confident when he says that you will notice no input lag differences between the AES+ and the original AES, or the MiSTer – but you will when compared to software emulation, which adds lag.

At the close of the interview, Jotego is asked whether there are plans to tackle any other consoles this way.

While he says he isn't involved with any, he admits he knows Plaion has another machine in the works. "I know there's another machine on the way. Okay, but I can't say any more... I think the guys from Plaion are going to give us more joy. Yes."