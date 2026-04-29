If you've been waiting patiently for another Namco System 22 title to come to Arcade Archives, then it appears you're in luck.

That's because Hamster has just revealed that the next title being released will be Namco's first-person/third-person vehicular combat game, Cyber Commando, which launched on the arcade hardware back in 1994.

Developed as a follow-up to 1993's Cyber Sled, Cyber Commando saw players get behind the controls of one of six large vehicles, with the aim of stopping a security computer malfunction that has broken out in a space colony.

The game launched with a single-player campaign and 2-player multiplayer. The former was divided up into various missions, with the goal being for the player to locate, lock on, and destroy a different set of machines with missiles, in order to "stop the AI rebellion." The latter, meanwhile, dropped players on a random stage to battle it out.

According to the announcement, it will be released as part of Arcade Archives (Nintendo Switch, PS4) and Arcade Archives 2 (Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S) on April 30th. The former will cost $14.99 and will come with additional modes, screen filters, and online rankings, while the latter will be priced slightly higher at $16.99. As stated on the website, only the Arcade Archives 2 version will feature the ability to play with two players.

As we've come to expect, Cyber Commando isn't the only retro game Hamster is bringing to consoles this week, with the Japanese company also announcing that it will be bringing Data East's 1996 PlayStation title Rohga: Armor Force, to Switch 2 and PS5.

This is an enhanced port of the 1992 arcade title, developed by Xing Entertainment, and is a scrolling run-and-gun shooter that lets the player assemble their own mech from a list of existing parts, before embarking on a mission to liberate Australia and New Zealand.

It will also be available on April 30th, 2026, and will cost $11.99 across both platforms.