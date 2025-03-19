Update [ ]:

Taki Udon's SuperStation One is now with us, but the much-hyped Console Mode UI is still in development – and we're going to get to see what all the fuss is about very soon.

It has been revealed that the Console Mode beta will be made available this week, and comes with a host of features, including RetroAchievements support, artwork scraping for covers and a screenshot viewer, as well as much more.

pic.twitter.com/qMH4fUAg53 The first major release of Console Mode beta drops this week with a ton of features. Two new game views, on device artwork scraping, screenshot viewer, resolution switching, retro achievement support, and per game core overrides. All with double the performance of earlier builds. https://t.co/IMUbjI1qNb June 9, 2026

Original Story [ ]: Taki Udon's promising SuperStation One FPGA PS1 console is getting a lot of people excited, and with good reason—not only is it capable of running your original PS1 games and accessories, but it will also play games for other systems thanks to the fact that it's built on the MiSTer FPGA platform.

We've already seen what the system and its dock will look like, but now Taki Udon is showing off the SuperStation One's bespoke user interface, which will support user themes and box artwork. There's even an option for captured screenshots to be used as wallpaper.

New reference SuperStation UI with basic user themes. Will also support box art. pic.twitter.com/hmmGe26JCE March 16, 2025

The SuperStation One can be pre-ordered for $180. The Super Dock—which is required to run physical discs—will cost around $40.