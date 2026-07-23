The developer behind the N64 port of Tomb Raider is also working on bringing SEGA Rally to the console, it has been revealed.

The dev, known as Snake, has shown off some work-in-progress footage of the game in action, and while it's not quite as fast as it needs to be, it's still very impressive.

As spotted by ReCollect64, it appears that Snake is basing this port on the PC version of the game, which launched in 1997 – a short while after the game hit arcades and then Saturn.

30 FPS performance is apparently the target, and Snake is looking to add increased draw distance to the final product.