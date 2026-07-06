Update [ ]:

RecompOne is now available to download.





This tool could make it possible to recompile original PS1 games into native Windows ports, similar to what's been happening with N64 games recently. RecompOne has officially been released on GitHub!This tool could make it possible to recompile original PS1 games into native Windows ports, similar to what's been happening with N64 games recently. pic.twitter.com/7al7Wbyssb July 21, 2026

Original Story [ ]: Developer Flaffy is working on a new static recompilation tool for PS1 which aims to make the process easier than before – and they're using Castlevania: Symphony of the Night as their test case.

As highlighted by Read Only Memo, RecompOne is "a tool to statically recompile PlayStation 1 executables into C# code" that also provides "a runtime layer that translates the PS1 hardware environment into something modern PCs can run natively."

What's interesting about this particular project is the developer's stance on AI, whose influence is increasingly felt in the realm of video game recompilation.

The GitHub page has the following statement at the end:

"This project is not vibe-coded. AI was not involved in writing the code! This project does not support vibe-coded ports. AI can be a useful research tool, but it does not replace the human judgment needed to understand and correctly implement what you are building. You do you but I will not provide help for ports produced that way."

Speaking to Read Only Memo, Flaffy adds:

"I don't like using it personally because I like writing my code, but I can see how it can be useful in more monotonous tasks. The problem for me is that some people thinks AI can do anything for you and you don't need to actually learn it, which for recompilation will not work at all. You don't need only to know how the recompiler itself works, you also need to know how the game internals work, you need to put the time and effort into it which AI can't by itself. I don't want RecompOne being associated with sloppy recomps."

Flaffy is keen to stress that they are not "against AI, it is a tool like any other. It has a lot of flaws, and it has become an uncontrollable bubble, but it will remain as a useful tool after all of this crazy bubble stops."

However, Flaffy makes a very good point that, in this kind of work, it's vital that developers understand what the recompilation tool is doing and how the game itself is put together – especially if the end goal is an accurate recompilation.