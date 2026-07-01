If you're a fan of classic Metroidvania titles, then listen up – the Xbox Live Arcade version of Konami's legendary Castlevania: Symphony of the Night has been statically recompiled by Marco Andronaco / birabittoh (thanks, Video Game Esoterica).

Built on the ReXGlue SDK, this recompilation works on Windows and Linux and converts the Xbox 360 PowerPC xex file into native x86_64 code at build time, then wraps it with a small host runtime so the game "runs natively and can be modded like a PC port."

You'll need to own your own copy of the game to create your own build, as NocturneRecomp does not include any code, data, or assets.

There's a guide on how to build your own version of SotN here.

The original game was first released on the PS1 in 1997 and was later ported to Saturn in 1998. A Game.com version, originally thought to be vapourware, was planned but never released. Backbone Entertainment ported SotN to Xbox Live Arcade and PlayStation Network in 2006, and it was included as an unlockable bonus in 2008's Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles.

The game is available today on smartphones and via the Castlevania Requiem collection, which also includes Dracula X: Rondo of Blood.