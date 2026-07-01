Originally released in 1999, Harvest Moon 64 (otherwise known as Bokujō Monogatari 2) was initially only available on the N64, but has since been brought to other platforms such as the Wii U (as part of the Virtual Console) and the Nintendo Switch & Nintendo Switch 2 (as one of the titles included on the Nintendo Classics service).

Now, though, it appears there is yet another way to experience the classic farming sim natively, without emulation, and it is all thanks to a new unofficial Recomp from SrBananaMan (h/t: Video Game Esoterica)

The recompiled PC port launched in v1.0.0 4 days ago and, according to its creators, was built using "N64Recomp (for translating ROM MIPS assembly into C code), RT64 (The graphics renderer), and N64ModernRuntime (acts as a runtime for N64 recompilations)."

It is based on Harvest Whisperer's decompilation effort from last year and offers players a chance to experience the farming life, with neat additions such as higher frame rates and resolutions, the ability to customise your controls, and the option to alter the game with mods.

These mods allow players to introduce changes such as the ability to skip the intro and breakfast animations, increase the FOV, and introduce various quality-of-life changes, such as the ability to cycle through tools with a shortcut, a fix for a perceived bug that meant sown crops were unwatered during rain, faster map loading, and musical persistence between screens.

You can download the Recomp files here. You'll need a copy of the North American version of the game to play. Version 1.1.0 was released earlier today. This adds "a dropdown menu option that mods can utilise."