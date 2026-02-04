Update #2 [ ]:

Perfect Dark's VR port is out now!

It is available to download for PCVR headsets and Meta Quest as a standalone app and, according to Graslu00, has been "substantially updated" by its creator, Alex Le Tux, since the stream last month, containing "tons of fixes and new adjustments & features."

It is still technically in beta, but you can grab the latest version here. A new trailer is also available to watch below:

Update #1 [ ]:

We have a small albeit interesting update on Perfect Dark's unofficial VR port.

Over the past weekend, the GoldenEye 007 World Champion Graslu00 has been putting an alpha preview of Alex Le Tux's VR port through its paces on stream and has shown off much more of the game in action, posting some highlights on social media.





It's insane how well these games go with VR! Playing Perfect Dark in VR was the best shooter experience I've had with virtual reality and it's just an alpha version.It's insane how well these games go with VR! pic.twitter.com/QoRisKuspw June 8, 2026

In the post, he described the VR port as "the best shooter experience I've had with virtual reality," and has understandably been inundated with questions about how he played it and how others can get in on the action as well. According to Graslu00, his setup for the stream included a Vive Pro with Valve Index controllers. As for the release date, Alex Le Tux reportedly plans to release a version of the VR port to the public "before July 1st."

We'll obviously be keeping an eye out for that and will let you know once it arrives.

Original Story [ ]: A standalone VR port is currently being developed for the N64 first-person shooter Perfect Dark.

The unofficial project is being developed by Alex Le Tux, who posted a video of their project on YouTube a couple of days ago and, according to the Twitter/X user Flat2VR, is based on the 2022 decompilation project.

It is currently being developed for PC and as a standalone app for the Meta Quest, and it looks very promising from the footage shown so far, which demonstrates the player running through the opening level, dataDyne: Defection, with some head-tracking and motion-control aiming.





It's still in development, right now it's a standalone app for the Quest, but hopefully we see a PCVR version sooner than later! Perfect Dark VR is now finally real!It's still in development, right now it's a standalone app for the Quest, but hopefully we see a PCVR version sooner than later! https://t.co/2zJ9kGN4EO February 3, 2026

It is still in its "experimental" stages, as outlined in the video preview's description, and, therefore, "not [yet] ready for public release". Nevertheless, we're excited to see where this goes in the future.

Interestingly, as you may already know, this isn't the first time we've seen fans try to create a VR experience based on Rare's iconic 2000 shooter.

Previously, for instance, there was a popular mod for Pavlov Shack that ported several maps from Perfect Dark into the VR shooter, allowing people to play several levels from the classic N64 game in VR (including Extraction).

We imagine the advantages of this new port will likely be its greater accuracy to the original game and the ease of introducing new features.