Argonaut Games has just posted a little video on social media that has fans anticipating Croc 2's inevitable remaster.

The clip shows a radio in a Croc-style 3D world which is playing a bunch of songs from previous Argonaut titles, including Starglider, King Arthur's World, Star Fox, Vortex, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, Buck Bumble and (right at the end) Croc 2.

To be fair, all of the songs are being played in order of each game's release, but the setting of the video has resulted in plenty of people speculating that this is as close to a Croc 2 tease as you can possibly get.

Argonaut relaunched itself a few years back and released a remaster of the original Croc on modern-day systems – a title which went down very well indeed with fans.

Croc 2 was released for PS1 in 1999, and would arrive on Windows the following year. The Game Boy Color would get its own 2D version in 2001, while a mooted Dreamcast port was sadly cancelled.

Argonaut has made no secret of the fact that it wants to revisit more of its games, but could Croc 2 really be next? Let us know what you think with a comment.