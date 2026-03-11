Croc has been in the news quite a bit recently, and with good reason – Argonaut's 3D platformer got a long-overdue re-release on modern systems, giving younger generations a chance to see what all of the fuss is about.
What's even more surprising is that a new cheat code for the PS1 version has been found after a whopping 29 years.
Now, before you get too excited, this code doesn't unlock any additional content as such – in fact, it doesn't do a great deal at all; it adds positional information to the screen, presumably something that was handy during debugging and development.
Still, it's amazing that this secret has remained hidden for almost 30 years.