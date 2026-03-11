Croc has been in the news quite a bit recently, and with good reason – Argonaut's 3D platformer got a long-overdue re-release on modern systems, giving younger generations a chance to see what all of the fuss is about.

What's even more surprising is that a new cheat code for the PS1 version has been found after a whopping 29 years.



* On the main menu, press Triangle+Select.

* Highlight the new "Credits" item and press Square+Circle.



Now you can add position info to the HUD by pausing and pressing Circle. Here's a cheat code for *Croc* on PlayStation that seems to have escaped notice for 29 years:* On the main menu, press Triangle+Select.* Highlight the new "Credits" item and press Square+Circle.Now you can add position info to the HUD by pausing and pressing Circle. pic.twitter.com/8Yg3LGNGZA March 9, 2026

Now, before you get too excited, this code doesn't unlock any additional content as such – in fact, it doesn't do a great deal at all; it adds positional information to the screen, presumably something that was handy during debugging and development.

Still, it's amazing that this secret has remained hidden for almost 30 years.