While the world of retro emulation has connected gamers with experiences they might otherwise not have had without buying original hardware, it's often an odd and somewhat toxic landscape populated by many people who, despite getting something for nothing, are happy to harass developers for updates.

Stenzek, the developer of the popular PS1 emulator Duckstation, has been on the receiving end of such problems in the past, and even threatened to end support for the Linux version not so long ago.

Now, it seems that the Android variant of the emulator is effectively 'dead', with no future updates planned.

This may be the end of Duckstation on Android. pic.twitter.com/ez2MIBvqf6 March 10, 2026

As spotted by Mr. Sujano, Stenzek was asked by a Duckstation user about future updates for the Android version. "No, because I don't have time and android users told me they don't want updates," was the reply.

When the user said it was a shame that it wouldn't be getting any more support, Stenzek adds: "I don't have the time nor energy to do something I'll mostly get negativity for."

There's certainly an issue with users taking developers' hard work for granted – this work is almost always done for free, yet expectations are just as high (if not higher) as for they are paid apps and emulators.