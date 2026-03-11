Video System's 1997 arcade game Pop'N Bounce (known in Japan as Gapporin) will be released on Nintendo Switch and PS4 on Thursday, March 12th, the Arcade Archives creator Hamster revealed earlier today.

Developed for SNK's Neo Geo MVS (Multi Video System) arcade board, Pop'N Bounce has often been described online as a mix of popular games, such as brick-breaking titles like Breakout and falling-block puzzle games like Puyo Puyo.

Similar to Breakout, players control a paddle at the bottom of the screen, with the goal of destroying a set of "bricks" (represented here by different types of animals). If a brick has nothing immediately beneath it, it will fall until it hits the next block. Same coloured bricks, meanwhile, in close proximity will merge together, giving you the opportunity to rack up points more quickly, as these blocks can still be taken out in a single hit.

The game supports 1-2 players, with four main areas to play through: a land area, a sea area, a space area, and a "variety" area. In this new version, players can also adjust the difficulty and apply CRT filters.

Here's the official description for the game from Hamster:

"POP'N BOUNCE" is a brick breaker released by VIDEO SYSTEM in 1997.

Enemy characters serving as blocks fuse into a single unit when adjacent enemies are the same color.

Connect as many as possible to make them grow, then take them down to score massive points and earn power-up items!"

The game will cost $7.99 across both PS4 and Nintendo Switch.