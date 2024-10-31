Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is getting an HD lick of paint later this year, and to celebrate that fact, Argonaut has teamed up with Rock It Games to create an utterly adorable Gobbo plush.

The plush is 5 inches tall and, on its product page, is described as "soooo furry and soooo cute." Another selling point is that you must "protect your Gobbo from Baron Dante," which is sound advice if you ask us.

The Gobbo plush has an estimated shipping date of Q2 2025, so sadly, you won't be cuddling up to this at Christmas – but hey, it gives you something to look forward to next year, right?

