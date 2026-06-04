A new tool has emerged that could help usher in a flood of homebrew releases for the Nintendo 64.

According to N64GameBuilder, Felipe 64 "allows us to easily export data, create hitboxes, and configure state machines using a visual interface." The developer has posted a video showing how quickly you can get a playable demo working, using Capcom's Final Fight as an example.

It's not quite a magic bullet at this point, however. N64GameBuilder notes that "this tool only generates and exports data assets to be used later in your Libdragon project. It does NOT compile the game directly; the transition to the gameplay is just video editing."

Even so, Felipe 64 is certain to make the process of creating games for the N64 easier than before, so it would be fair to expect a flurry of homebrew ventures to come to the console over the next few years.

Libdragon, in case you were wondering, is an open-source SDK for N64. It aims for "a complete N64 programming experience while providing programmers with [a] modern approach to programming and debugging," according to its GitHub page.