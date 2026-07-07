Sega has come under fire recently for its use of GenAI in Crazy Taxi: World Tour (something it later walked back on) and for a promotional item related to that game – but it seems the company isn't quite done with the controversial technology.

As spotted by GamesRadar's Phil Hayton on BlueSky, Sega (or the company that runs its official Sega Store, at least) appears to have been caught using GenAI again – this time to create imagery for a set of Dreamcast keychains:

Sega is at it again with the AI, this time it's Dreamcast keyrings with slop text — Flip Satan (@teawithphil.bsky.social) 2026-07-06T18:52:30.661Z

As you can see from the image, the text is garbled – something that's usually a telltale sign of AI being used to create it.

However, as was pointed out in the aforementioned Crazy Taxi air freshener debacle, it could be that Sega has taken a piece of human-made art and fed it into a GenAI image tool to create this promotional art – and the final product may, in fact, be free of such problems.

Whatever the explanation, this is sure to cause more consumers to turn their noses up at such products – something Sega must surely want to avoid.