All the way back in 2013, 90's Arcade Racer looked like it would become the ultimate love letter to the likes of Daytona USA and Scud Race, and, following a successful crowdfunding campaign, looked set to appear on modern systems, including the Wii U.

Sadly, it never met its proposed launch window and, over time, was renamed '90s Super GP, with the intention of launching on Switch, PS4 and Steam.

In 2019, it was confirmed that solo developer Antonis Pelekanos was no longer involved with the game and that publisher Nicalis had sole ownership. While the '90s Super GP game page remains live on its site, it still hasn't seen the light of day.

Pelekanos appears to have gotten tired of waiting for Nicalis to pull its finger out and has included a 'spiritual successor' in his latest game, Takeover 2.

Called Overtake (I see what you did there, Antonis), it is included as a bonus mini-game that is described as a "retro-inspired, white-knuckle racing challenge where if you don’t finish first…you’re last."

Another bonus game, Jet Fury, appears to be a tribute to Sega's After Burner.

Takeover 2 launches this September.