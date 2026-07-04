Much has been said about Commodore International's upcoming Callback 8020 "dumbphone", but, according to the revived company, the device has already become its most successful product.

"In just three days, Callback matched the first month's sales of the Commodore 64 Ultimate," says Commodore on social media.

"Our biggest launch. Our biggest week. The biggest moment in Commodore's modern history! This was always the plan: grow Commodore so we can build even more retro products the community loves. Thank you for answering the Callback—and for believing in the vision."





This was always the plan: grow Commodore so we can build even more retro products the community… In just three days, Callback matched the first month's sales of the Commodore 64 Ultimate. Our biggest launch. Our biggest week. The biggest moment in Commodore's modern history!This was always the plan: grow Commodore so we can build even more retro products the community… pic.twitter.com/DjdgU6X0dD July 3, 2026

The Callback 8020 is a device designed to rescue users from the endless distractions of modern-day smartphones and doesn't allow social media apps or web browsers.

While many have agreed that this is a noble undertaking, the phone has come under considerable criticism for its high price and "cringeworthy" accessories. Commodore has already had to reduce the cost of the phone, dropping it from $500 to $400, and it would seem this has had the desired effect.