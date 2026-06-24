Commodore International has reduced the entry-level price of its divisive Callback 8020 phone.

Announced a short time ago, the Callback 8020 is seen as a means of combating the addictive lure of the modern-day smartphone. While it supports Android apps via its SailfishOS, it disables features like web browsing and social media by default.

However, despite the noble quest for a 'digital detox', the phone met with a somewhat frosty reception online (no pun intended), with many comparing it to an elderly relative's flip phone. In our poll, 70 percent of you said you wouldn't be buying one.

Commodore CEO Christian Simpson has issued a statement acknowledging the pushback:

"The worldwide response to the Commodore Callback has been an incredible endorsement of our vision. Alongside that excitement, many of you told us you wanted a more accessible entry point. We listened. Over the past week, we've worked tirelessly with our partners to find ways to lower the price while staying true to the product we've set out to build. We believe in being transparent with our community, so we're sharing not only what's changing, but why."

It has now been confirmed that the Callback 8020 will sell for $399, a $100 reduction on the initial starting price.

Commodore says it has "completely re-engineered its component sourcing and packaging model" to hit this new price, explaining that the privacy-first approach (which meant the company wasn't profiting on selling its customers' data), bundled accessories and the current RAM crisis were key reasons for the original RRP.

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(Amusingly, Commodore's statement says the latter was triggered by an "explosion of new technologies" but stops short of specifying exactly what those technologies were. That perhaps shouldn't be surprising given Simpson's love of GenAI and its use in Commodore's promotional material thus far, but it's somewhat ironic that one of the reasons for the high price is, in Commodore's case, self-inflicted to a degree.)

"To address these challenges while reducing the launch price by $100, Commodore is introducing new options that give customers greater flexibility in how they configure their device at checkout," adds the company.

"Consumers can now choose whether to add Commodore’s custom-designed Hi-Def IEM earphones during checkout, rather than needing to pay for them when they may already own a pair they love. Premium memory will be available as an option, with Callback defaulting to rigorously stress-tested “post-consumer” high-speed memory chips, backed by Commodore’s identical, comprehensive 1-Year warranty."

Simpson adds:

“By being transparent about component costs, market realities, and our refusal to sell user data, we are hoping to empower consumers to make the choices that are right for them. If you want a lower price that also reduces e-waste, you can do exactly that, and Commodore is absorbing some additional costs to help you get there. And if you want a private, distraction-free life without social media apps hijacking your attention, we’ve built the exact tool to do it. Consumers should have choice – whether that’s choice in pricing, or choice in how they engage with technology. Commodore is staying true to its roots, by delivering both.”

Pre-orders will begin on June 30th, and Commodore adds that buyers can save an additional $50 by signing up to receive a launch-day discount code, reducing the entry-level cost to $349.