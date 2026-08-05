Japanese "collaborative fashion" company SuperGroupies has produced a trio of watches based on classic Sega hardware (thanks, Famitsu).

The line includes watches inspired by the Mega Drive, Saturn and Dreamcast, with each model boasting a design that replicates elements of its respective console's controller. The packaging is also designed to mimic that of the original systems.

"Packed with details that fans will instantly appreciate, these items will accompany you through the history of Sega hardware and into your present," says the manufacturer.

Pre-orders for these watches open today, and each retails for 27,500 yen (tax included). The watches are expected to ship in early February 2027.