Nubeo and Atari are partnering up for another limited-edition watch based on one of its classic games, and it can be yours, provided you have £455 sitting around somewhere to burn through.

The Ventana Automatic Atari Missile Command Limited Edition, as the name suggests, is designed to celebrate Atari's 1980 arcade shoot 'em up classic, Missile Command (which was also memorably released on the Atari 2600, among other systems).

Described by Nubeo as "a bold mechanical timepiece" and "a collector’s tribute to one of the most unforgettable gaming moments in history," it is available in four different colour variants — Assault Yellow, Strike Green, Command Black, and Vector Red — with only 100 pieces being produced for each, and is lot less subtle than the last Nubeo X Atari watch we took a look at: the Torrent Automatic Atari Rainbow Limited Edition.

That watch, as we noted in our hands-on, was meant to pay tribute to the "iconic design language of classic Atari consoles," but wasn't "immediately obvious" it had "anything to do with the famous video game brand, outside of the logo appearing on the dial," which was fairly baffling (to me, at least) considering the cost. In this particular case, though, it seems that Nubeo & Atari aren't taking the same approach, with this latest watch featuring a bunch of clear & obvious nods to Missile Command, more in line with what we've seen from the pair's Asteroids and Space Invaders timepieces in the past.

Inspired by the original battlefield of the classic arcade game, the Ventana Automatic clearly features a recreation of the game's iconic interface, with three stylised hands denoting the hours, minutes, and seconds represented by a planet, a crosshair, and a crescent moon respectively. The logo, meanwhile, is clearly visible on the back, with small pixellated missiles depicted on the stainless steel case that surrounds it.

If you want to grab one of these "luxury" watches, you can find out more here.