Atari and the watchmaker Nubeo are releasing a new set of limited-edition watches based on the 1979 arcade game Asteroids (thanks Yankodesign).

The watch features a unique multi-layered disc system design, with the spaceship in the center representing the second hand, while two UFOs indicate the hour and minutes.

These elements are powered by Japanese automatic movement, with the graphics on the watch face being printed onto the timepiece with Swiss Super-LumiNova to give the watch a retro glow-in-the-dark effect.

It is available with five different coloured bands to choose from (including Nebula Blue, Supernova Red, Nova Nightfall, Plasma Pumpkin, & Celestial Citrine) and is designed to be water-resistant (with a rating of 21 ATM).

It comes in a special case designed to look like the Atari VCS and looks to be a stylish yet costly fashion statement for anyone wanting to wear their love of the classic Atari game on their wrist.

You can order it now from the Atari website (US) or Nubeo's online store (UK). The watch costs $499 / £491 and is expected to ship in early February.

According to the Atari website, less than 700 in total are being produced.