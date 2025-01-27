The survival horror title Signalis, which is available for PC and modern platforms, has just received a surprising new unofficial Game Boy demake from a talented member of the game's community (h/t: RetroDodo!).

The new demake, which is called Signal - Shortwave Transmission, is a GB studio-developed title that is created by JayJay1992 and is based on the original 'vertical slice' demo that Signalis's developers Rose-Engine released back in June 2022. JayJay1992 describes it as "a faithful translation" of that experience but teases a few hidden extras that have been thrown in for good measure.

Much like the game's original demo, Signalis - Shortwave Transmission sees players take control of the technician Elster, who has woken up aboard the wreckage of her crashed spacecraft and must embark on a mission to locate her missing pilot.

As she explores the ship, she will begin to learn more about her current situation, stocking up on supplies, solving puzzles in her environment, and encountering a bunch of killer machines that are out for blood.

If you feel like checking it out, you can download the game now from itch.io, with the project being playable on real hardware and emulators.

JayJay1992 warns, however, that due to the game "using the lesser used .WAV functions of the GAMEBOY", some emulators will introduce a loud buzzing sound. The .WAV can be toggled off in the settings menu before starting a new game, but they instead recommend using the emulator Sameboy for accurate sound playback for the best experience on PC.