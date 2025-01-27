Songbird Productions has announced it will be releasing new reprints of three Atari Jaguar games, including the Super Mario Kart clone Atari Karts.

Atari Karts was developed by Miracle Designs, and published by the Atari Corporation in 1995 in North America (Europe would have to wait until the following year for the title). It stars Bentley Bear, the main protagonist of the arcade game Crystal Castles, and plays similarly to the Nintendo kart racer, even featuring an interpretation of the Mode 7-style graphics mode that was used across a bunch of SNES titles.

Since its original release, it has gone on to be included as one of the available games in Digital Eclipse's Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration back in 2022, while its original print run for the Atari Jaguar is often listed online for several hundreds of dollars due to its rarity. As a result, Songbird is aiming to give Jaguar fans another way to pick up a physical copy of the game — one that hopefully won't break the bank.





Orders open this Thursday. Help us spread the word! Announcing three Songbird reprints for the Jaguar, including a limited run of Atari Karts in partnership with @atari ! Also brand-new box art for arcade shooters Wormhole 2000 and SpideX.Orders open this Thursday. Help us spread the word! pic.twitter.com/uV9GQB3GJw January 27, 2025

In addition to Atari Karts, Songbird Production has also revealed two more print runs for the homebrew titles Wormhole 2000 and SpideX — both of which were created by the developer Phoboz. Wormhole 2000 is a space shoot 'em up that first came out back in 2020, whereas SpideX is a 2020 Jaguar port of a 2019 Vectrex title.

Orders open on the 30th of January, and will be available to order from Songbird Productions' website.