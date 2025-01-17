The homebrew developer Reboot Games has revealed via a trailer that it will be bringing out a physical version of the unreleased Atari Jaguar shooter Livewire, under the title "Livewire: Archival Project".

Livewire is a top-down shooter that was in development at the UK studio Black Scorpion Software around 1996-1997 and was reportedly being developed by a group that included former members of the demoscene group The Pixel Twins: DML, Highlander, and PCM.

The game was being built using Atari Falcon computers and was reportedly being created to make something "distinctive" that used "as much of the new Jaguar hardware as possible." According to DML, both Atari UK and Atari US were at one point in talks to publish the game, but neither party was willing to commit, and, as a result, the team didn't have the cash to finish it despite having built quite a lot of tech that was waiting to be used.

Now decades later, it appears the game is finally getting a physical release as a Reboot Games' "mini-cart" for the Atari console.

Reboot Games wrote about the release, "With the blessing, support and assistance of DML and artwork from William Thorup reboot-games is extremely excited to announce that "Livewire: Archival Project" will be released in the reboot-mini format during Q1 2025."

You can watch the trailer for the project above.