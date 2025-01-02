Atari's Jaguar will soon be playable on the Analogue Pocket thanks to the efforts of FPGA developer Mazamars.

The core was shown in action during Pixel Cherry Ninja's recent live stream, which also showed off the single-RAM Jaguar core for MiSTer FPGA.

Originally released in 1993, the Jaguar was advertised as the world's first 64-bit console. It failed to gain a foothold in a market dominated by weaker 16-bit systems, and by the time the PS1 and Saturn arrived in 1994, Atari was on its last legs.

50 official games were released during its lifespan, but in recent years, we've seen a raft of homebrew efforts for the console.