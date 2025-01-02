While it's fair to say that modern-day television sets produce a sharper, brighter and more colourful image than ones from a few decades ago, there's no denying that CRT TVs have their place in the world of retro gaming.

Many vintage games were designed to be viewed on a CRT, with the television's humble technology being used to soften pixels and blend colours in interesting ways. Many old-school gamers also prefer the scanline-based look of CRTs, as it replicates the image they grew up playing.

Upscalers like the OSSC and RetroTink do a good job of replicating elements like scanlines on modern-day TVs, but Mike Chi (the creator of the RetroTink) has been tinkering with a new system which takes authenticity to new levels.

Chu has shown off a video in which he experiments with Blue Busters' CRT simulator, an open-source solution which allows you to "fake" the raster beam scanning of an old-school cathode-ray tube television.





I really don't have words for this. I've been saying this a lot lately, nonetheless, we've never seen anything like this before.. Uhhhh... Mike Chi is simulating the raster beam of a CRT by manipulating BFI. December 31, 2024

(If you're wondering what BFI stands for, it's Black Frame Insertion, a feature on modern screens which is intended to reduce motion blur by inserting a black frame into the image.)

Chi notes that this option (which is still experimental and not released to the public yet) will only work in the RetroTink 4K's 1080p and 1440p output modes, as the upscaler's 4K mode only goes up to 60hz.

Blur Busters says that the CRT simulator is "available to all implementors, software & hardware," so you can give it a spin even if you don't own an upscaler.