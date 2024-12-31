An update to the Wii and GameCube PS1 emulator WiiSX / CubeSX has delivered a pretty big surprise – games are now pretty much playable.

Development on the emulator has been pretty slow and we have to admit we'd taken our eyes off it in recent years, but the latest version brings with it considerable performance improvements – as you can see in Spawn Wave's video below.

While things aren't perfect – there's still a lot of audio skipping and the frame rate isn't consistent in all games – it's amazing that PS1 titles are in a playable state in this emulator.

Of course, getting this emulator working on your GameCube isn't a simple process, but if you've got an ODE installed then you're one step away from playing Final Fantasy VII and Gran Turismo on Nintendo's boxy beauty.