Given that it was once famous for the quality of its arcade games, it's somewhat odd that Sega produced so many home console titles that were connected with their coin-op parents in name only.

Both the Genesis / Mega Drive and Master System ports of ESWAT, for example, are completely different games from the arcade version (and each other, for that matter).

The company pulled the same trick with the 1990 Genesis port of Shadow Dancer, producing a game which shared the same main character but had different gameplay, levels, enemies and music (oddly, the Master System got a port of the coin-op).

Now, it's very much open to debate as to which of the two versions is best (we have a massive soft spot for the Genesis version), but thanks to the efforts of fans, we're finally going to see a proper arcade port of the 1989 title – 36 years after the initial coin-op.

"Taking advantage of the graphics, music and sound conversions made by ‪@GameDevBoss‬ and ‪@edmocaldas‬, master ‪@nemezesgames‬ gives us this small tech demo of Shadow Dancer Arcade," reports @Genesis814.

Things are very early at this stage, but it's looking very promising indeed. Would you like to play the original arcade Shadow Dancer on your Genesis? Let us know with a comment.