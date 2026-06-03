The team behind the forthcoming Vectrex Mini has revealed that Jay Smith, who created the original back in 1982, is now on board as a consultant.

"My goal was to secure the rights for the launch-era Vectrex games originally developed under Smith Engineering in 1982, but even more importantly, I wanted Jay Smith’s support and guidance for the future of the project," says David Oghia, the guiding light behind the resurrected Vectrex.

"You simply cannot build a new Vectrex console without the blessing and support of its original creator. It took us several months to finalize our agreement, and I used this opportunity to travel to Colorado to meet Jay in person. And honestly… it was magical."

Oghia adds that, despite being 86 years old, Smith has remained "a child at heart. He is constantly smiling, incredibly curious, and still deeply enthusiastic whenever you talk about the Vectrex and the return of his beloved console."

Smith is also responsible for the Microvision, a groundbreaking LCD cartridge-based portable gaming system, and has filed more than 60 patents in the gaming and toy industry.

Elsewhere in the same Kickstarter update, Oghia confirms that he has struck a deal with Atari to include Berzerk in the Vectrex Mini's software lineup. "We're very happy to officially announce our partnership with Atari, and we hope this marks the start of a long collaboration with Vectrex," he says.

Speaking of software, the current lineup of built-in games for the Vectrex Mini is as follows, with a mystery 14th title to be announced: