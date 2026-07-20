While FPGA gaming offers an amazing level of accuracy when compared to software emulation, there are things that the latter offers that give it an advantage – one of which is the ability to save your progress at any time.

Save states on FPGA platforms aren't impossible, but they're a lot harder to pull off. Slowly but surely, developers are finding ways to make it happen. We've already seen FPGA cores for consoles such as the NES benefit from them, and save state support was added to the MiSTer FPGA core in 2024.





You can even test it out right now. Link to core in reply (thanks The highly requested feature of savestates is coming to the SNES core for the #AnaloguePocket You can even test it out right now. Link to core in reply (thanks @joshualloydpar2 for the heads up) pic.twitter.com/sFynZW0EVd July 20, 2026

That function has now been added to the Analogue Pocket SNES core. As highlighted by Pixel Cherry Ninja, an experimental version of the openFPGA SNES core has gone live, which includes the ability to save your game at any point.

Given that many people have chosen the Pocket as their primary FPGA platform, I imagine this news will bring plenty of joy. Let us know how you get on with this updated core by posting a comment.