Watchmaker Nubeo – which has already given us timepieces based on Asteroids, Space Invaders and 1942 – is back with another premium product, this time based on the iconic Atari 2600 games console.

The Console Automatic Atari 2600 Limited Edition boasts a 3D patterned dial "echoing the console’s classic design, with hints of vintage brown tones and a case shaped like the console itself."

Meanwhile, the "multifaceted mineral lens adds a dynamic visual depth, while an exhibition case back reveals the intricate Japanese automatic movement within."

The watch will come in five colours – Joystick Shadow, Radiant Ruby, Retro Void, Binary Blue, and Arcade Forest – with each limited to just 100 pieces. You also get 5 ATM water resistance and a rubber strap. Each watch costs £381 (around £515).

"This is more than a watch," says Nubeo. "It’s a time capsule, a collector’s treasure, and a celebration of gaming history."