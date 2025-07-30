Luxury watch maker Nubeo has form when it comes to video game collaborations – it has already produced Asteroids and Space Invaders timepieces – and its latest product revisits the former in a slightly different way.

While the Ventana Automatic celebrated the 45th anniversary of Asteroids' arcade release, the Console Automatic is focused on VCS / 2600 home port, jettisoning the vector-based iconography of the coin-op for the blocky pixels of the domestic iteration.

Available in five different colour options – each limited to 100 pieces – this watch boasts a "stainless-steel frame" that is "modelled after the ATARI console," according to Nubeo. There's no woodgrain to be seen anywhere, but we think we get what they were going for here.

"The multifaceted lens adds visual depth, while the spaceship-shaped second hand pays homage to the pixelated action of Asteroids, adds the manufacturer. Flowerly language aside, it certainly looks nice and is perhaps even more appealing than the circular design of the Ventana.

The hands glow in the dark (the second hand is the player's ship, firing a stream of projectiles), and the face has sprites lifted directly from the home conversion of Asteroids. The caseback showcases a window that allows you to gaze upon the watch's Japanese-made internals, along with imagery taken from the console port's packaging. It's a shame you can't see this while you're, you know, actually wearing it.

If you fancy picking up one of these timepieces to really show off your love of Atari, then you might be interested to learn that Nubeo is currently selling them for 65% off with the code 'CONSOLE65'.

Naturally, such a product is going to have a very narrow audience – people who really love Asteroids, mostly – but there's no denying the Console Automatic is an eye-catching piece of video game merchandising. Now might be the best time (no pun intended) to pick one up.