Retroid Issues Response Regarding Retroid Pocket Flip 2 Hinge Issues

Since the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 was released a few months ago, there have been an increasing number of reports online about the hinges on the emulation device developing small hairline cracks after only a short period of use, throwing into question the durability of the device (thanks Android Authority!).

Initially, it was rumoured that the issue was only affecting black models of the device, though there's since been a few reports online of issues with other models as well, including the GC Retroid Pocket Flip 2 and other colourways.

The problem has again sparked concerns online about the quality control on Retroid products, with the issue seeming to be a repeat of the original Retroid Pocket Flip, which faced similar troubles two years ago, before it was quietly discontinued. It was believed that the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 would successfully address these issues, with the store page and marketing referencing "a new reinforced hinge design" to ensure "long-term stability and reliability". However, it appears that many users are now reporting the same problem with the successor, and are going online to share their frustrations.

In response to these reports, Retroid's social media manager ChrisCovers issued a response on Discord (accessed via Reddit), stating that the manufacturer is aware of these issues, and that it will replace any affected models free of charge while they are investigating the problem. According to him, the company had run tests on the hinge "50,000 times" daily, prior to its release, and had "not yet seen this occur in our tests". Nevertheless, the company has promised to do its "due diligence" to resolve the matter for any customers impacted.

Here's the response in full:

"It has come to our attention that some customers are experiencing a hinge crack, on their Retroid Pocket Flip 2.

If you have experienced a hinge crack on your Flip 2 device, please contact our Customer Service team through email ([email protected]), as soon as possible. The CS team will send you a pre-paid shipping label. Once the package is obtained by the carrier, we will cross-ship a new unit back, at no additional charge. David will be meeting with the engineers and suppliers together tomorrow at the factory, for joint-inspection/ cross-inspection. We had run tests on this hinge by robotic machine daily, 50,000 times. We have not yet seen this occur in our tests. Rest assured that we take this seriously, and will do our due diligence, to resolve this for any affected customer. Thank you for your continued support"

Have you been affected by this problem? Let us know in the comments!