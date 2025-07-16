It looks like we could soon be getting a new colour variant for the Retroid Pocket Classic 6 based on the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis (as spotted by the publication RetroHandhelds).

At the moment, as you might already be aware, Retroid is currently only offering the six-button version of the Retroid Pocket Classic in grey on their website, but it appears that may soon be about to change with the company's social media account recently teasing a Sega Mega Drive / Genesis edition based on the iconic 16-bit console.

On Twitter/X yesterday, the social media account for Retroid posted an image of a new version of the Retroid Pocket Classic 6, which it is dubbing the Retroid Pocket Classic 6 SG, writing "350 likes and we’ll make this Genesis themed Classic 6" That post has now gone on to rack up over 1000 likes on the social media site, with many expressing their interest in seeing the proposed colour scheme become a reality.

350 ❤️s and we’ll make this Genesis themed Classic 6 pic.twitter.com/CGCs7QwZJY July 15, 2025

In a follow-up post, published earlier today, Retroid then asked its followers for their help with finetuning the console's colourway, asking them whether the start button should be blue, like early Mega Drive controllers, or grey - sadly, no red option was provided for fans of the European model.

It is currently unknown when this version will land, but we expect it to cost the same as the previous colour scheme. That is, $99.00 for the 64GB variant and $129.00 for the 128GB.

We'll let you know once it goes on sale.