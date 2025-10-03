A short time ago, watchmaker AVI-8 – famous for its aviation-inspired timepieces – recently collaborated with Japanese video game giant Capcom on a luxury watch based on the classic arcade title 1942.

This saw AVI-8's 'Flyboy' watch produced in a series of exclusive designs, all taking inspiration from the iconic 1984 coin-op, set during World War II.

The two firms have joined forces again to release the AVI-8 x Capcom Hawker Hurricane Clowes Automatic 1942 Pixel Limited Edition watch (try saying that twice as fast), and AVI-8 was kind enough to send us a sample to take a look at.

Boasting a 46mm stainless steel case, glow-in-the-dark numerals and "3D pixelated dial" showcasing visuals from the game, it also comes with an anti-reflection sapphire lens and a leather strap. It's limited to just 200 pieces across its three editions: Onyx Ace, Azure Ace, and Green Ace. Apart from the pull-out crown being a little on the uncomfortable side, it's a lovely-looking timepiece.

The Hawker Hurricane Clowes Automatic Capcom 1942 Pixel Limited Edition launches on October 10th, 2025, and can be pre-ordered exclusively from AVI-8's official site. The watch costs $375, which is roughly in line with AVI-8's other timepieces.

Designed by the legendary Yoshiki Okamoto (Final Fight, Street Fighter II), 1942 is a vertically-scrolling shooter which serves as the origin point for the wider 194X series. This also includes 1943: The Battle of Midway, 1941: Counter Attack, 19XX: The War Against Destiny and 1944: The Loop Master.