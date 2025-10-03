If you were a resident of Vita Island back in the day, you might recall a game by the name of Don't Die, Mr. Robot!, created by the British studio Infinite State Games.

A simple yet addictive title, it involved guiding the titular Mr. Robot around the screen whilst avoiding enemies. By gobbling up the fruit which randomly appears, you can trigger explosions which take out said foes.

"Mr Robot has come to the NeoGeo Pocket Color console," says Infinite State Games. "He's only 25 years late for the party, but that has never stopped him from having a good time before. Dodge Spikers, Roombas, Bombers, Zappers and Seekers, but watch out for the unstoppable Brute!"

Don't Die Mr. Robot! gained such a following that, in 2018, it was released on the Switch as Don't Die Mr. Robot! DX, and would come to multiple systems as 3D Don't Die Mr. Robot! in 2025. The fun doesn't end there, however, as Infinite State has now 'demade' the game for the Neo Geo Pocket Color.

You can play the game in your web browser here, but it's also possible to download it and play it on original NGPC hardware (with a flash cart) or via emulation. You can also play the game on the Analogue Pocket's NGPC FPGA core.

However, as noted by the developer, some emulators don’t like the game's ability to retain scores to memory, so if it crashes on your Analogue Pocket, then there's an alternative version called 'MRROBOT_NOSAVE.ngp' which you can use instead.