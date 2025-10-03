Wrestler and actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is currently doing the rounds promoting his latest movie, The Smashing Machine, and was innocently quizzed by IGN on his favourite video game of all time.

Initially, 53-year-old Johnson – who rose to fame during the WWE's 'Attitude' era and has movies such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Rampage, Fast Five and Black Adam to his name – picked EA's long-running Madden NFL as his preferred game, but only when playing at home.

He then went on to state that the original Donkey Kong is his all-timer, before being asked his opinion on more recent entries in the series, which include the likes of Donkey Kong Country, Donkey Kong 64 and Donkey Kong Bananza.

Johnson flippantly replies that "none of them matter" in comparison to the 1981 original, which, to be fair to the star of The Tooth Fairy, is arguably one of Nintendo's most important releases. It came at a time when the company was struggling to make its mark in the nascent video game industry, and proved to be its first coin-op smash hit.

Before we start hurling rocks at the artist formerly known as Rocky Maivia, the comment appears to be pretty throwaway; I wouldn't think it is to be taken 100% seriously, as he delivers it with a broad smile.

Donkey Kong not only introduced the world to the huge ape, but also Mario, who would become one of the world's most recognisable characters. Already a sizeable hit all over the world, it was given a new lease of life when it became the focal point for the 2007 documentary, The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters.