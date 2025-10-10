You have to wonder if, when he conceived the seminal Space Invaders all the way back in 1978, Tomohiro Nishikado had even the slightest inkling that his creation would inspire so much money-spinning merchandise over the subsequent decades.

Those pixellated invaders have been immortalised in numerous ways over the years, from toys to clothing to 1/4 scale replicas of the original coin-op, but I can say with some confidence that Nubeo's £729 / $960 'Orion' automatic wristwatch is the most expensive item of Space Invaders-related merchandise I've ever held in my hands.

Limited to just 100 pieces per variant (it's available in Cosmic Shadow, Galactic Blue, Invader Abyss, Laser Lagoon, Laser Lime, Nightfall Nexus, Photon Silver and Stealth Star, so that's 800 watches in total), this stainless steel timepiece is billed as "a bold tribute to one of the most iconic video games in history," and features a "3D multi-layered skeletonized dial enhanced by luminous, pixel-inspired details that capture the spirit of classic gameplay."

Having seen the watch in the flesh, I can certainly concur that this is a striking item. Turn it over, and you can gawk at the "exhibition caseback, where a custom luminous rotor pays homage to the relentless waves of alien invaders that shaped a generation of gaming," according to Nubeo.

The anti-reflection sapphire lens lends the watch a premium quality, as does the stainless steel fold-over strap, complete with buckle and safety lock (there's a canvas strap included in the box if that's more your vibe).

Turn down the lights, and the Orion reveals its secret weapon – glow-in-the-dark numerals and hands. The optional canvas strap also has a glowing invader, too.

While everyone's taste in wristwatches is different, I think you'd have to be a pretty grumpy individual to argue that Nubeo's effort is anything less than stunning, even in the relatively muted 'Stealth Star' colourway shown in these photos. Nubeo's watches are also of the highest quality, which makes this a pretty striking way to show your love for Taito's legendary shmup series.

Of course, that price is going to be a considerable sticking point for even the most ardent of Space Invaders fan, but at least you can be sure your investment is only likely to grow in value over time – with less than 800 units available, this series is always going to be in short supply. I can't imagine Space Invaders is likely to lose its appeal in the world of gaming, either.

If you're feeling flush, then head over to Nubeo's site.