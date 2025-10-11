French modder VBT has ported Delphine Software's iconic Flashback: The Quest for Identity to the Sega Saturn and is looking to the homebrew community for help testing and polishing the port.

Taking the Macintosh CD version of the game as his starting point, VBT has used the Reminiscence engine to bring the game to Sega's 32-bit console.

As reported by Sega Saturn Shiro, VBT asked the community to help test an early version of the port at the start of the year. He has been fine-tuning the game based on player feedback, and if the community doesn't find any game-breaking bugs with this latest version, he will consider it a public release.

You can grab the port from SegaXtreme.

Flashback is a side-scrolling platform adventure game which boasts smooth rotoscoped characters and impactful cinematics. It shares many similarities with Another World, which was also developed by Delphine and launched in 1991.

Designed with the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive in mind, Flashback launched first on the Commodore Amiga in 1992 and was ported to a wide range of other systems the following year, including the NEC PC-9801, SNES, Sega CD, FM Towns, 3DO, CD-i and Jaguar.

A sequel, Fade to Black, hit the PS1 in 1995. Flashback 2 arrived in 2023 and serves as a prequel to the 1992 original.