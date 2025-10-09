The Saturn is no stranger to expensive games; many of the console's best titles were only distributed in Japan, and those that did get a Western release were often subject to tiny print runs, which has driven up their value in recent years.

However, the console's rarest and most expensive video game is one you couldn't actually walk into a store and buy back in the day – and The Sega Guys have the full lowdown.

Developed by Cave and based on a game within TBS's mid-1990s Japanese game show, Tokyo Friend Park, Delisoba Deluxe now changes hands for thousands of dollars.

The game, known as Delisoba ("delivery soba"), saw Japanese celebrities controlling a virtual motorcycle whilst trying to deliver soba (Japanese noodles).

Delisoba Deluxe is a home port of this game for Saturn that augments the experience by adding in a time attack mode and track editor.

As we've already said, the game was never available to buy in retail stores, but was given away at the show – it's not known if it was a prize given to contestants or if audience members received it.

Whatever the case may be, there are so few copies in circulation that Delisoba Deluxe is one of the most expensive games on Saturn. A copy is currently available on eBay for $8,301.24 US. Gulp.