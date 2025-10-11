SNK has just launched the second game in its new Neo Geo Premium Selection series - 1996's Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle.

A follow-up to Savage Reign, the game's big innovation is the ability to tag in a second character during gameplay.

As is the case with all Neo Geo Premium Selection releases, the game benefits from online play, rollback netcode, an improved practice mode and more. The Code Mystics is confirmed to be the studio behind this version.

"A 2D post-apocalyptic fighting game from SNK that first hit arcades in 1996," says SNK. "Characters from SAVAGE REIGN return, this time teaming up for frantic yet strategic 2-on-2 tag team battles! This updated release boasts rollback netcode for seamless online action, as well as myriad competitive enhancements that heighten the online experience—including lobbies for up to 9 players, a spectator mode, and single/double elimination tournaments. You can tag with friends and compete in frenzied 4-player matches as well."

KIZUNA ENCOUNTER: SUPER TAG BATTLE out on Steam ($14.99 - 25% off launch discount) store.steampowered.com/app/3359910/... Trailer www.youtube.com/watch?v=87gZ... from Code Mystics with rollback netcode and new features Deck verified — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-10-11T17:57:56.091Z

Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle is available now on Steam, and costs $14.99 / €14.99 for a limited time only; after October 18th, the price will rise to $19.99/€19.99.

The European Neo Geo AES release of the game is considered to be one of the rarest games of all time, with only five copies known to exist (the Japanese version is far easier to find, and is therefore much cheaper).