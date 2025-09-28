Update [ ]:

Code Mystics, the team behind the newly released 'Premium' PC port of Real Bout Fatal Fury 2, has issued a statement following accusations that Generative AI was used for some of the game's assets.

Posting on social media, Code Mystics said:

"We're horrified to see misinformation suspecting AI art in our recent #RB2 release. We respect hard-working artists & are adamantly opposed to AI-generated assets. As a token of good faith, we've shared our working PSDs for a couple achievements"

However, this attempt to clear its name appears to have backfired for the company, as one of the supplied PSDs appears to have hallmarks of AI-generated imagery.

Code Mystics has responded to this on social media:

"We're open to suggestions what evidence would be acceptance that we're telling the truth? Sadly for this discussion, but happily for our employees, there is not surveillance footage of the entire asset creation process, but we saw the WIP process, so we're confident."

Original Story: SNK has just shadow-dropped a "modernised re-release" of its 1998 one-on-one fighter, Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers on Steam.

This new release comes with "smooth rollback netcode, online lobbies for up to nine players", a practice mode "complete with speed settings, record-and-replay options, and a hitbox viewer for more robust training," and a gallery mode featuring 59 pieces of Fatal Fury art and media.

"Players can throw down in local matches (1-2 players) or test their skills worldwide in competitive online tournaments of multiple formats, including single elimination, double elimination, and round robin," says SNK. "Players can also observe others’ matches via Spectator Mode."

@SNKPofficial made us keep a secret, but now that the cat's out of the bag courtesy of #TGS2025 , it's time to share: Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers is coming to Steam with our acclaimed rollback online multiplayer, and many more unique features! https://t.co/hdWU9GWtwx September 28, 2025

The game comes as part of SNK's new Neo Geo Premium Selection label, a series of re-releases "upgraded with new features for the modern day."

Code Mystics has confirmed that it is behind this new version of the game.

It's worth noting that SNK has been owned by the Saudi Arabian MiSK Foundation since 2022 – something many fans aren't happy about.