Retro Hammer has just released a demo for its upcoming Sega Genesis / Mega Drive title, NightVein.

Coded by Wesley Marques and featuring art by Yargo and music by Diggo Silva, NightVein is a top-down action title which has you fighting off all kinds of undead enemies using a combination of melee and projectile attacks.

Your character also has the ability to dash, allowing you to close the distance between foes before delivering a fatal combo with your axe.

Boasting lovely visuals and excellent music, NightVein is clearly one to watch in the world of Genesis homebrew.

Developer Marques has noted that hardware limitations are proving to be an issue, but this demo gives us enough encouragement to believe this project will get over the finish line in good shape.