Modding classic systems with new features is big business these days, and there are a dazzling number of aftermarket mods and upgrades available.

If you're in the Sega camp, then you'll want to take a look at Delta Island's Mega SmartDrive, which is described by its maker as "the ultimate accessory to turn your Sega Megadrive / Genesis into a smart, modern console while preserving its charm."



✅ Region-free (PAL / USA / JAP)

✅ 50/60Hz switching

✅ OSD & IGR built-in

✅ Quick-solder install

🎮 All controlled straight from the controller!



Upgrade your Mega Drive

This quick-solder PCB offers the following features:

Region (PAL/USA/JAP) and Frequency (50Hz / 60Hz) Selection

Easily switch between PAL (50Hz), USA (60Hz) and JAP (60Hz) with a long press on a button combination on controller 1. With Mega SmartDrive, your console becomes region-free, letting you enjoy games from all regions without restrictions. No more external switches: everything is handled intuitively from your controller.

For purists attached to classic switchless behavior, we also integrated this option into Delta SmartDrive: by holding the Reset button, you can select PAL, USA or JAP quickly and smoothly.

On-Screen Display (OSD)

The built-in OSD lets you select region/frequency and Overclock mode on screen. This modernizes your console and simplifies usage. Visual feedback with bi-color LED (optional)

Bi-color LED indicates the selected region: red = PAL, blue = NTSC-USA, purple = NTSC-JAP. A practical and aesthetic option (the OSD already shows this information). Dynamic clock/frequency management

Mega SmartDrive automatically adjusts the operating frequency according to the region (PAL: 53.203424 MHz, NTSC: 53.693175 MHz) for perfect compatibility and optimal performance. With composite video (notably on non-French consoles), the picture remains in color regardless of the selected region, thanks to the adapted internal clock. For optimal quality, use RGB mode (SCART RGB cable). Better than MFO, DFO or similar solutions: maximum compatibility with modern displays and demanding mods. In-Game Reset (IGR)

Instant reboot via a controller 1 button combo. Quick-Solder PCB

Easier installation thanks to an optimized PCB and well-placed solder points.

Delta Island adds that the Mega SmartDrive is 16-bit Sega owners "who want to fully leverage their console’s capabilities. Simplicity, innovation and compatibility: discreet installation, intuitive interface, and a console ready for all regions and configurations."

The board costs 27 Euros (including shipping) if ordered inside of France, and 29.90 Euros for international buyers – but that price naturally doesn't include installation, which you'll either have to do yourself or pay someone else to tackle it.