The revived Commodore has just confirmed that it has now taken over 10,000 pre-orders for the C64 Ultimate, a new variant of the classic 8-bit home computer.
This follows the news that the company managed to raise over $2 million following the opening of the pre-order campaign.
The Commodore name and 47 related trademarks were recently purchased by Christian Simpson, who has assembled a team of ex-Commodore employees to spearhead the resurrected firm.
Starting at $299, the C64 Ultimate Edition is an FPGA-based upgrade of the original home computer based on the Ultimate 64 Elite-II board, created by Gideon Zweijtzer.
If you'd like to pick one up, then Commodore is keen to stress that units are still available out of the initial production batch.