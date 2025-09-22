The revived Commodore has just confirmed that it has now taken over 10,000 pre-orders for the C64 Ultimate, a new variant of the classic 8-bit home computer.

This follows the news that the company managed to raise over $2 million following the opening of the pre-order campaign.





Together, we’re not just reliving history, we’re building the future… On behalf of the entire Commodore team, a HUGE THANK YOU goes out to you, our incredible community. Hitting 10K pre-orders of the Commodore 64 Ultimate is only possible because of your passion and support.Together, we’re not just reliving history, we’re building the future… pic.twitter.com/l2YJmQBBgO September 21, 2025

The Commodore name and 47 related trademarks were recently purchased by Christian Simpson, who has assembled a team of ex-Commodore employees to spearhead the resurrected firm.

Starting at $299, the C64 Ultimate Edition is an FPGA-based upgrade of the original home computer based on the Ultimate 64 Elite-II board, created by Gideon Zweijtzer.

If you'd like to pick one up, then Commodore is keen to stress that units are still available out of the initial production batch.