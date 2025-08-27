The revived Commodore has raised over $2 million via sales of its C64 Ultimate Edition computer, it has been revealed (thanks, Tom's Hardware).

The news comes from the freshly-crowned Commodore CEO, Christian Simpson, who has also shared footage of the moment the deal was signed to purchase the Commodore name and 47 related trademarks.

Simpson has been very transparent with sales data, even going as far as to show a chart outlining sales of the C64 Ultimate Edition, a FPGA-based upgrade of the original home computer based on the Ultimate 64 Elite-II board created by Gideon Zweijtzer.

In the first pre-order week alone, $2 million in sales was registered purely via sales for the C64 Ultimate Edition. Of that total, "about half" goes towards production, according to Simpson. Some of the funds generated also went into the cost of acquiring the Commodore name, and some will be fed into future R&D costs.

Speaking of which, Commodore's roadmap includes between three and four hardware releases for the next four years, one of which could be related to the Amiga.

The bottom line, however, is that "Commodore now has money in the bank," says Simpson.