One of the significant consequences of the collapse of the Sony and Nintendo hardware partnership in the '90s was the ill-fated Philips CD-i multimedia system receiving a selection of Nintendo-sanctioned titles, including Zelda: Faces of Evil, Zelda: Wand of Gamelon, and Hotel Mario.

The CD-i also got 1996's Zelda's Adventure, a title which has gained a reputation over the years for being pretty awful. Despite this, it has its fans – one of whom has already ported it to the Game Boy and Game Boy Color.

It turns out there's another fan-made effort to keep the memory of this dubious game alive, thanks to the efforts of JappaWakka. They're working on a remaster of the original game that offers 60 fps gameplay, subtitles, customisable controls, improved music and stereo sound, as well as other things.

Zelda's Adventure Remaster is currently available in demo form, and will eventually include a 'Classic' mode, which plays roughly the same as the original, and a Remastered mode, which features the aforementioned enhancements as well as "restored cut content".

Zelda's Adventure was one of the last CD-i titles, developed by Viridis Corporation. Jason Bakutis, who had previously worked on Hollywood movies such as Critters 3 and Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, spoke about the experience back in 2012:

"We had, at the time, the biggest budget ever for a video game. At one point, the owners told me they were talking to this band Echo and the Bunnymen about doing the soundtrack. I heard of them, but never heard them."

This isn't the only CD-i game that's getting a lick of paint – the aforementioned Hotel Mario is getting the same treatment.

Thanks to John Szczepaniak for the tip!