When Nintendo infamously dumped Sony after the pair had promised to work on the SNES PlayStation, it inked a deal with Dutch electronics giant Philips to create a CD drive for its 16-bit console.

When that eventually came to nothing, Nintendo allowed Philips to use some of its IP on its CD-i multimedia system, resulting in titles like Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon and Link: The Faces of Evil – games which were critical duds at the time of release but have since become cult classics.

Another title released as part of this deal was Hotel Mario, a puzzle platformer developed by Fantasy Factory which sees the plucky plumber visiting various hotels in an attempt to rescue Princess Toadstool.

While contemporary reviews were lukewarm, Hotel Mario's standing has taken a hit in more recent times, with some outlets even going as far as to call it one of the worst Mario games of all time. Still, it must have some fans because @TiniestTurtles has taken the time to upgrade this much-maligned adventure, culminating in Hotel Mario ReBooked.

A considerable amount of this project has been finally done, I simply couldn't keep this teaser on for any longer because everyone's been asking me about it. So I hope this quenches everyone's thirst.

"A considerable amount of this project has been finally done; I simply couldn't keep this teaser on any longer because everyone's been asking me about it," says the developer. "So I hope this quenches everyone's thirst."

One of the features of ReBooked I'm quite pleased about is the Ice Flower, as trading over constant fire power for a single high scoring kick is a nice twist of gameplay. The color scheme is actually a glitch I discovered while playing the original game for research.

In a nice touch, the Hotel Mario ReBooked teaser makes use of some unused tracks which were originally created by Marc St. Regis. "I knew I wanted to use it for this teaser since it fits so well," says TiniestTurtles about the music.

There's no solid release date for the game as yet. While you wait, why not watch all of the game's infamous cutscenes below?