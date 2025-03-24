Street Fighter II's incredible success in the early '90s saw it (or one of its many incremental sequels) ported to a wide range of different systems, including the SNES, Mega Drive, 3DO PC Engine, Game Boy, Amiga and more.

One platform that sadly lacked any Street Fighter II action was the Philips CD-i, but that's not all that surprising when you consider that the actual hardware was pretty weak and that it was commercially not all that successful.

Even so, we imagine that there were more than a few CD-i owners who looked at the conversions for other systems with envy—and for those individuals, salvation is at hand. Prolific porter Frogbull has produced Street Fighter II: Interactive Edition for Philips' ill-fated multimedia platform.

As you can see, to get the game running on CD-i, the developer has had to make some significant sacrifices. The sprites, while impressibly rendered, are much smaller than in other versions of the game, and the overall speed is sluggish, to say the least.

Even so, the fact that it looks as good as this is remarkable, and we dare say that with a little more time and effort, it could be improved.

Let us know if you'd like to see this particular project evolve by posting a comment below.