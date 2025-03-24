When League of Legends concept artist Anh Dang came up with the crab-like "PlayStacean" console, she couldn't possibly have realised that this amusing pun would, one day, become a fully functional console—but that's precisely what has happened.

Modder GingerOfMods has taken this concept artwork and created a playable system, complete with claw-like controllers and "a handful of mods".

I also turned my Playstaceans into a print. I couldn't pick one so I put them both on the same page 🥹 pic.twitter.com/wmQepBBSbM October 13, 2024

"Yes, the claw controller is fully functional," adds GingerOfMods. "No, it is not comfortable to use."

Unfortunately, don't go asking for your very own PlayStacean. "I don't plan on doing sales for the Playstacean design," says the modder. "It's a whole lot of work to make one and he's janky enough to stress me out if I had to support units out in the wild. Sorry!"